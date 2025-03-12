Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,324.06 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,389.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,284.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,221.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

Get Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total value of $325,185.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,675.96. This represents a 35.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.