Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.