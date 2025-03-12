Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $836.24 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $918.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $908.19.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $989.35.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

