Davis R M Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $127,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.