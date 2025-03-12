Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average of $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.25 and a 1-year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

