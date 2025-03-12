AGF Management Ltd. Has $10.68 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,196,000 after acquiring an additional 122,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average of $170.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.