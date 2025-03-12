AGF Management Ltd. Has $21.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 1.86% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

