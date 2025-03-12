Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,872 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

