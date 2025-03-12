Warburton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

