Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 70,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.36.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 4.9 %

CRL opened at $166.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.79 and a 12 month high of $274.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

