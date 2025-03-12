AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,987,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,771,000 after acquiring an additional 394,782 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,254,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,576,000.

EMXC opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $63.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

