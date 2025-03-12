Warburton Capital Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.6% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $30,858,651.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,838 shares of company stock worth $75,333,389. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

PLTR opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $183.06 billion, a PE ratio of 410.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

