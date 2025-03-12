Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6,188.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,951 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC. owned 0.28% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 57,677 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.