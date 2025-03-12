Essential Planning LLC. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000. Essential Planning LLC. owned 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,260,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,243,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,958,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 125,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,390,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.