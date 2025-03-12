Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Stantec worth $31,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 30.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Stantec by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stantec by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.24.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

