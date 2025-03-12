NBT Bank N A NY Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in GSK were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 98.74%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

