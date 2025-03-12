argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

argenx Price Performance

argenx stock opened at $580.43 on Wednesday. argenx has a one year low of $349.86 and a one year high of $678.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of -659.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $640.47 and its 200 day moving average is $594.85.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,207,000 after acquiring an additional 824,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,797,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in argenx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in argenx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in argenx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

