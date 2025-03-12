Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OPK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,036,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,293,985.96. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 889,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 48,706,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,573,000 after buying an additional 4,284,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 543,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 329,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in OPKO Health by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 217,450 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

