Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$595.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.3 million.
NASDAQ SGC opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $222.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.
Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.
