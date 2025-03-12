Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Yalla Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Yalla Group stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

