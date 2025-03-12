Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Grupo México Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Grupo México stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. Grupo México has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.
Grupo México Company Profile
