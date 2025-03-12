Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Grupo México Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Grupo México stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. Grupo México has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Grupo México Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.