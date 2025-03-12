Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $786,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.78.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,350. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.