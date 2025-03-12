Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 231.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $305.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.58 and its 200 day moving average is $322.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.