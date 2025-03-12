HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment trust reported GBX 4.77 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. HgCapital Trust had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 91.03%.
HgCapital Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HGT opened at GBX 519.88 ($6.73) on Wednesday. HgCapital Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 446 ($5.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 550 ($7.12). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 521.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 520.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.44.
About HgCapital Trust
With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.
Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HgCapital Trust
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Samsara Stock Plunges, But Technicals Flash a Buy Signal
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Retail Giants React to Tariffs—What It Means for Consumers
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.