Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 6,104 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.23% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

RDVI stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.08.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

