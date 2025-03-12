Bender Robert & Associates Invests $277,000 in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 268.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 68,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 265,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Evolus by 23.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 995,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 188,685 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $808.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.28. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

