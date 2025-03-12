BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.49 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 4775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.64.
BOC Hong Kong Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24.
About BOC Hong Kong
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.
