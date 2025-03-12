AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.6 million. AudioEye also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.

AudioEye Stock Up 5.2 %

AudioEye stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 235,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $154.78 million, a P/E ratio of -47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. AudioEye had a positive return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioEye presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

