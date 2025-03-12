Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a 10.0% increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of BBW traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 639,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,742. The firm has a market cap of $477.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 15,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $623,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,127.25. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $3,171,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,020,589.20. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

