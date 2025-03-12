PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.35 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 37180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.93.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

