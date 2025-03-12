Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in February

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the February 13th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Heineken Stock Down 1.4 %

Heineken stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 80,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heineken has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

