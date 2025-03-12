Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 10.07%.

FOSL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 574,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

