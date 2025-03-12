AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, Zacks reports. AudioEye had a positive return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. AudioEye updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 235,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. AudioEye has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 million, a PE ratio of -47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioEye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

