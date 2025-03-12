HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HOYA Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.78. 51,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,789. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. HOYA has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $148.27.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.94. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

