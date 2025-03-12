SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. SentinelOne updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,239,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,235. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,376.10. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,682 shares of company stock worth $7,094,571. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

