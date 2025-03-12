Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03), with a volume of 1665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.24 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.36.

In other Hydrogen Utopia International news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,419.99). 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

