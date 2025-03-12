Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KGDEY traded down $24.44 on Wednesday, hitting $191.09. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12 month low of $69.97 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

