Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS KGDEY traded down $24.44 on Wednesday, hitting $191.09. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12 month low of $69.97 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingdee International Software Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.