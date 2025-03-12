Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 10784000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNA. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,528,000. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,051,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,720,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18,362.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

