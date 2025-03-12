Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Director Anne De Greef-Safft Acquires 2,000 Shares

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) Director Anne De Greef-Safft purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.99 per share, with a total value of C$73,985.00.
Shares of AFN stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.58. 144,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.09. The firm has a market cap of C$699.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.60 and a 1-year high of C$64.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
