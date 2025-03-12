Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Director Anne De Greef-Safft Acquires 2,000 Shares

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) Director Anne De Greef-Safft purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.99 per share, with a total value of C$73,985.00.

Shares of AFN stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.58. 144,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.09. The firm has a market cap of C$699.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.60 and a 1-year high of C$64.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

AFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$56.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.25.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

