Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.90 and last traded at C$31.87, with a volume of 39831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSU. Cormark cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.95.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

