Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Declines By 99.4%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oriental Land Stock Down 2.1 %

OLCLY stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 46,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,288. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oriental Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

