CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in February

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CD Projekt stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

