CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in February

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CD Projekt Price Performance
Shares of CD Projekt stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.
About CD Projekt
