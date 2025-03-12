Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 15.81%.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ellington Credit stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,910. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.72%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

