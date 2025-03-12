SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,152,998 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 3,702,871 shares.The stock last traded at $27.28 and had previously closed at $26.98.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

