Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Declines By 98.9%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 2,772,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

