Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Declines By 98.9%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 2,772,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Trading Up 0.2 %
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
