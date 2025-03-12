Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 395.0% increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.004967.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

FXTGY traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

