Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 395.0% increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.004967.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
FXTGY traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.
About Foxtons Group
