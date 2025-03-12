Daniel K. Mahoney Sells 1,000 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,027.40. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CRA International Trading Up 3.6 %

CRAI opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $214.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.67.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CRA International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRA International by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 95,050 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 102.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRAI

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.