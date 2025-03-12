Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 12.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) fell 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 1,432,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 962,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).
Jade Road Investments Trading Up 11.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.18.
Jade Road Investments Company Profile
Jade Road (JADE) is committed to providing shareholders with attractive, uncorrelated, risk-adjusted long-term returns from a combination of realising sustainable capital growth and delivering dividend income.
The Company is focused on providing growth capital and financing to emerging and established Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) throughout Asia, well-diversified by national geographies, instruments and asset classes.
