Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.93. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 5,378 shares traded.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $72.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

