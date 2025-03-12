Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$235.08 and traded as high as C$254.81. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$250.80, with a volume of 329,921 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$270.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$242.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$235.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,256 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$251.96, for a total transaction of C$568,432.59. 69.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

